BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — With four new principals coming to each school in the Bridgeport district, Bridgeport’s City Council felt the need for a proper introduction.

The special meeting was held on Monday at the Benedum Civic Center with lunch provided for those in attendance.

Johnson Elementary and Simpson Elementary are welcoming Heather Holbert and Todd Rubenstein as principals. Bridgeport Middle School is bringing on Gary Oldaker and Emilee Yurish as principal and assistant principal while Bridgeport High School receives Renee Matthews as principal and Kenneth Edwards as assistant principal.

Members of the city council and Harrison County Board of Education were in attendance to meet four of the new principals and discuss concerns and suggestions regarding the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, matters regarding space in Simpson Elementary School with the addition of Norwood Elementary School students were discussed, with Superintendent Dora Stutler giving the total number of 77 students opposed to the previously mentioned 70.

James Lopez, Harrison County Board of Education’s Assistant Superintendent for Transportation, mentioned during the meeting that architects and engineers are set to visit Simpson Elementary School and assess the possibility of expanding the school, especially considering the school does not have a gymnasium.

A few other key topics of discussion included traffic and safety concerns with the city of Bridgeport’s ever-growing population. Bridgeport High School currently sits at 830 students and with the middle school and Johnson Elementary neighboring so close, traffic is estimated to be backed up more severely than previous years.

The Bridgeport City Council plans to produce a ten-year plan to combat the pressing issues of the upcoming school year and those to come.