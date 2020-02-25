Bridgeport City Council recognizes middle school athletic championships

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport City Council recognized several sports teams from Bridgeport Middle School at Monday’s council meeting.

Council chambers were packed as students and families filled in to support those being recognized.

Bridgeport Middle School football, cross country and cheerleading teams all won their county championship titles for the 2019-2020 school year. Mayor Andy Lang presented each team with a proclamation recognizing their success.

“We’ve had county championships, state championships, I mean the schools here in Bridgeport have done very well athletically and we just like to bring the kids down and honor them for the fact that the city and schools work together and try to make a quality of life for everybody and it’s really exciting seeing the young kids get involved in sports,” said Lang.





Following the proclamations, city council voted to increase the speed limit from Johnson Avenue to Meadowbrook Mall Road from 25 mph to 35 mph.

Officials said that the new speed limit won’t begin until updated speed-limit signs are installed.