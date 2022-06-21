BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport’s City Manager has been on the job for about two months, and he said he is enjoying his time in the Mountain State.

Brian Newton is originally from Nebraska and had actually retired, but Newton wasn’t liking retired life and wanted to move closer to his kids, who all reside closer to the east coast.

Brian Newton’s nametag in the Bridgeport City Council’s chambers. (WBOY image)

Newton has experience working with electrical co-ops and other city administrative positions in four other states, but he said something, in particular, stuck out to him about Bridgeport.

“The community. You know, when you do the research on the community and what you have going here, it’s got a lot of advantages, and so, that’s why I’m here,” Newton said.

Newton already has plans for the city, including how to expand City Hall as the police and public works departments outgrow their spaces, and how to expand The Bridge Sports Complex and the Citynet Center even further.