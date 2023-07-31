BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton has resigned from his position.

An agenda posted on the City of Bridgeport’s website shows that the city council has called a special meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. to “consider and act upon the resignation of the City Manager.”

The second item on the agenda is the selection and appointment of an interim City Manager.

No reason was given for Newton’s resignation. He was appointed city manager in May of 2022. He was previously city manager in Fremont, Nebraska.

The previous city manager, Randy Wetmore retired in February 2022.