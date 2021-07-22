Bridgeport City Manager set to retire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport City Manager is set to retire at the beginning of next year.

Randy Wetmore has been serving as the City Manager since 2019.

The Bridgeport Municipal Complex

He has worked in 10 different cities in seven different states, all in local government.

Wetmore said that after working three months shy of 43 years, he’s ready to spend time with his family.

“It feels good, and it’s kind of bittersweet in that I’ve enjoyed all my time in city management and working in local government. On the other hand, it’ll be nice to be able to spend time with the family and the grandkids,” said Wetmore.

Wetmore’s last day will be February 22, 2022.