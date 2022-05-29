BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport City Pool opened on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, May 29.

The pool is “back to normal” according to the pool manager, citing the restrictions from last year due to COVID-19. The pool had many visitors on it’s first day open; high temperatures and sunshine brought many people out. The manager welcomed visitors, but stressed the importance of knowing the pool.

“Know the areas of the pool especially, there’s slopes in pools where it gets deeper and shallow, and it’s always important to know where that cut off is if you cant touch or swim very well. Know your boundary and don’t go too far in to the deep water,” said Alex Byrnside, the Bridgeport City Pool manager.

The Bridgeport City Pool is open every day until 6 p.m., opening at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and 12 p.m. every other day.

They have family night, which allows swimming on Thursday and Friday evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Private parties can also be booked for the weekends.

Admission is $5.50 for adults and $4.50 for kids and seniors.