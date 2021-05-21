Bridgeport City Pool opening Memorial Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport City Pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend. The Bridgeport City Council decided to open the pool the summer after not opening last year.

The pool will follow guidelines set by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

A slide at the Bridgeport City Pool

The pool will only allow 350 people per day on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no pool passes will be sold this year.

Social distancing will also take place on the pool deck.

“We’re excited to open the pool again to our citizens here and provide that service to the Bridgeport area here. We will have some restrictions in place,” said Joe Shuttleworth, Director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

The pool’s first day open will be on Saturday, May 29.