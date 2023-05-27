BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport City Pool had a “Fin”tastic day on Saturday as it opened its doors to the public.

Saturday was Splash Day at the Bridgeport City Pool which means it is officially open for the summer season. Many Bridgeport community members were lining up outside the gate waiting to get in. Swimmers welcomed free of charge, and there was a DJ on site to provide music and set the scene for a day of fun in the sun.

Director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Joe Shuttleworth said it’s all a part of the pool’s tradition.

“Well today is the traditional Memorial Day opening of the pool,” Shuttleworth said. “This city pool […] at least this version has been here since 1985. So this is the traditional kickoff of the summer season for us. So, we have a DJ here, the pool is always free the first day. So we are inviting our citizens to come down and enjoy the uh, nice cool water today.”

Manager Breanna Kniceley was very excited to be open for the summer season and for people to visit the pool.

“Were very excited to get our summer season started and we are just ready to have a great summer,” Kniceley said.

To view Bridgeport City Pool’s hours and admission fees, visit the City of Bridgeport’s website by clicking here.