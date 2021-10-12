Bridgeport City Public Works submits drinking water report late

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – If you’re a resident of the City of Bridgeport, you may have recently received a daunting-looking notice titled “Important Information About Your Drinking Water’, citing “monitoring requirements not met”.

According to the notice, lab results that monitor for lead and copper were submitted late to the West Virginia Office of Environment Services.

The Bridgeport City Municipal Complex, who comprises the Public Works Department.

The results, taken from the compliance period of Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020, weren’t submitted until Jan. 28, 2021.

Officials with the city said there is no threat to residents at this time.

“Samples were tested on time. They were all within compliance. The customers who were sampled were notified within the proper time frame, the only thing that we forgot to do was send in all 30 original lab results to Charleston,” said Jared Cummons, Superintendent of Public Works for the City of Bridgeport.

The City of Bridgeport does buy its water from the Clarksburg Water Board, which is heaving lead service line issues.