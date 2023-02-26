BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Bridgeport-based coffee shop, Roasted Ice Café, announced that it would be closing down in a recent Facebook post.

According to the post, Roasted Ice Café, which first opened on February 27, 2022, will serve its last orders on March 4, 2023.

The writer of the post and owner of Roasted Ice Café, Bryan Sheme, wrote, “the last 6 months at the mall took it’s toll with a major roof leak and several days of being closed due to floor drain issues…I thought that the new location would give us the restart that we needed. However, with mounting credit debt I have no other option than to close the doors.”

Sheme also gave his thanks to all the people that supported him and his company.

“In closing, if anyone has ever had the desire to start their own coffee shop we would love to see the café go on. You can send me a private message and we can meet and discuss specifics,” he wrote.