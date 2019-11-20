Bridgeport Conference Center hosts emergency management conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Emergency officials from all around the state will be gathering in Harrison County throughout the week.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Council is holding its annual conference at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

The conference offers emergency management officials a chance to learn more about new techniques in the field, and a way to compare notes about each county’s challenges and capabilities.

“We just try to talk and figure out some problems and solutions for it, bring in some strainers for some new topics that maybe we’re not aware of, and just broaden our ways to help the citizens of our counties,” said Harrison County Emergency Management Director Laura Pysz.

The conference started on Tuesday and continues through lunchtime on Thursday.