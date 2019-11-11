Bridgeport Conference Center hosts Veterans Day luncheon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Bridgeport Conference Center hosted a luncheon for veterans on Monday afternoon.

Steptoe and Johnson sponsored a luncheon for local veterans including members of the American Legion and the VFW.

The Steptoe and Johnson veterans Inclusion Council says it is their mission to honor those who have served in the military in any way they can.

“We can’t thank our veterans and their families enough for their service and sacrifice. It’s important that we honor them not only on veterans day, but every day,” said attorney Shawn Morgan.

Conference center staff said that they were happy to be able to host this event.