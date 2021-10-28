Bridgeport Dairy Queen celebrates Miracle Treat Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dairy Queens across the country celebrated Miracle Treat Day on Thursday in hopes of raising money for kids.

On Miracle Treat Day, for every blizzard treat purchased, DQ donates $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

A customer receives a blizzard at the Bridgeport Dairy Queen.

Officials from the Bridgeport Dairy Queen said they’re expecting the turnout to be good, especially with the nice weather for the day.

“We’ve sold a few. But, usually, the evening time is when we sell a lot of them,” said Sabrina Poling, General Manager of the Bridgeport Dairy Queen. “It feels great helping children out that can’t–needy families.”

According to Children’s Miracle Network, Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day accounts for nearly $4 million in funds for the organization.

You can pick up your miracle treat up until Dairy Queen closes on Oct. 28. The Bridgeport Dairy Queen is open until 10 p.m.