Bridgeport Dairy Queen holds ribbon cutting ceremony following remodel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County fast food chain held a ribbon cutting ceremony following a remodel on Monday morning. The Dairy Queen in Bridgeport re-opened after undergoing renovations.

A sign located inside the newly renovated Bridgeport Dairy Queen

The makeover includes new equipment, a new dining room and the biggest addition, “DQ Events on Main” next door.

The space can accommodate birthday parties, sports teams, meetings and more. The owners of the establishment said it’s something they’re excited to have for the community.

“It’s a good feeling. Like he said, it was needed for a long time, and I’m glad that we got to do it. We had fun doing it, and we’re proud of it,” said Lindsey Keith, co-owner of the Bridgeport Dairy Queen.

The Dairy Queen has been in its current location on Main St. for 65 years,