BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After nearly a year in downtown Bridgeport, a restaurant announced Tuesday that it is closing for good.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli announced the closure.

We would like to start out by saying THANK YOU to all of our great and loyal customers. Unfortunately, we have decided to close, permanently. Thank you again, for all of those that have supported our small, family business! DeNuzzo’s Facebook post

DeNuzzo’s Italian Deli (WBOY image)

DeNuzzo’s cut the ribbon on its Italian deli in September 2022. The Italian Braxton County native family business was also featured on the 12 News Restaurant Road Trip last year. In addition to imported meats and cheese, DeNuzzo’s sold homemade Italian delicacies, from sandwiches to pasta salad.

This comes less than a week after a long-time Clarksburg Italian restaurant Raymon’s closed after 44 years.

You can watch 12 News’ stop at DeNuzzo’s on the Restaurant Road Trip in the player above.