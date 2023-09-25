BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The second annual Girls in Aviation Day in north central West Virginia had girls excited to see what a future in the aviation field might look like.

The event was hosted by the Women in Aviation International at Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in partnership with Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Aviation Technology and Fairmont State University’s Flight Program.

Activities included flying drones through an obstacle course, a riveting station, a flight simulator, a jet engine borescope station and much more.

Organizers like Thrasher Group Marketing Manager Mary Lemine said the free event was aimed at, but not limited to, girls eight to 18.

“It’s really important for girls because there are so many fields that are still very male-dominated and aviation—really all things aviation related—is something that falls in that category so today is important because it’s giving little girls of all ages an idea of ‘Hey that could be me one day,’ whether it’s as a pilot or a mechanic or an engineer—it’s all different types of aviation careers that they can see themselves in,” Lemine said.

Members of the National Guard were also present to answer any questions girls might have about what a female National Guard member’s life entails, especially those in the aviation field.

If you’re interested in learning more about girls in aviation, you can go to Mountain State Fly Girls’ Facebook page.