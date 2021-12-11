UPDATE: Power comes back on in Bridgeport

UPDATE (12/11/21 8:50 p.m.):

Power has been restored in Bridgeport.

ORIGINAL (12/11/21 7:45 p.m.):

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport, including the local basketball game, is currently experiencing a power outage.

When asked about the situation, the Harrison County Com Center said that the power is out due to the storm. Route 20 has also been closed in Quiet Dell in front of the 7-11 because of because power lines in the road.

Traffic has built up after downed power lines blocked the road on Route 20

Mon Power has said that they will arrive shortly to fix the situation.

In the meantime, the basketball game is being moved to Robert C. Byrd.

The Bridgeport basketball game after the storm knocked the power out.

