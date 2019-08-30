Bridgeport family-owned business celebrates first anniversary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local business just celebrated its one year anniversary of providing fresh seafood to the area.

Dock to Table Provision Company is owned by a Bridgeport family who travels around West Virginia and Pennsylvania selling fresh seafood using a “Mobile Market.”

Owner, Tommy Scott said the idea for the market comes from his family’s personal experiences.

“We’ve lived on the coast-we’re from West Virginia, but we’ve lived on the coast for a lot of our life, and when we came back here, we just couldn’t get seafood. So we started working on it. It took us a couple years to get it together, and once we had the relationships and the sources set, we pulled the trigger and started bringing it in,” said Scott.

Dock to Table will also be opening a physical market on Jerry Dove Drive within the coming months.