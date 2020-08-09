Bridgeport Farmer’s Market hosts weekly event under COVID-19 guidelines

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Community members were wrapped around the parking lot waiting for their chance to check out the latest goods at the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market Sunday morning.

Shoppers were able to support local agriculture by purchasing fresh fruit, veggies and even get some flowers at the market.





The market’s hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Masks are strictly enforced for entry and everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing while shopping.

Organizer Debbie Workman explained that the guidelines for the market that were put into place when it opened have worked well. She credits much of the success of the market during these times to the community’s cooperation and patience.

“We have had so much community cooperation, that it’s just astounding. People appreciate the fact that this could be possibly one of the safest places that you can shop in the region,” Workman explained. “We’ve had a lot of support from the city of Bridgeport and we’re very appreciative of everyone’s patience.”

To keep up with the latest information about the Bridgeport Farmers Market, head over to its website or follow the market on social media.

The next market will be held Sunday, August 16, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 110 Marketplace Ave in Bridgeport.