BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Farmers Market celebrated its first farmers market of the 2023 season Sunday at their Charles Pointe location. They hosted 43 vendors, making it the largest opening day that they have ever had.

Everything that could be found at the market was grown, hand crafted, produced or baked locally in West Virginia, ranging from fresh honey, homemade candy and more.

Bridgeport Farmers Market board member Debbie Workman said they were happy to have the farmers market back for its 15th season.

“Well, you know, it feels great. We came out of wintertime, it’s a sunny day and we’re great to bring this, what we like to call a festival, every Sunday back to the community of Bridgeport,” Workman said.

The market will be open every Sunday through October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charles Pointe location.