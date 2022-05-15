BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It’s that time of the year again. The Bridgeport Farmers Market has started its 14th season on Sunday.

This is the first year since the pandemic that the Farmers Market was brought back and fully open to the public.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market offers goods and services from West Virginia farmers, bakers, producers, chefs, authors, musicians and more.

People were pretty excited to see where the Farmers Market came from and where it is going.

“Well it makes me feel great because I was at the first one, I’m one of the original founders, we use to be down in front of Bridgeport high school with 6 vendors and now we have over 50 vendors affiliated with the market and we have about 35 here today,” said Debbie Workman, Board Member with Bridgeport’s Farmers Market.

The Bridgeport Farmers Market is open on every Sunday through Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located off I-79 exit 124 inside the Charles Pointe development in Bridgeport, W.Va.

Workman said, “I would just like to encourage people to come out on Sunday and support their local West Virginia small businesses.”

For more information about the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market, click here.