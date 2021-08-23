Bridgeport Fire Chief re-appointed to state fire commission

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport City Fire Chief has been re-appointed to his position on the West Virginia State Fire Commission.

Chief Phil Hart was re-appointed by Governor Jim Justice after several volunteer fire chiefs across the state nominated him for re-appointment.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart

Hart will represent all of the volunteer fire chiefs across the state. He is also the fire chief of the Belington Volunteer Fire Department in Barbour County.

Chief Hart said he feels honored to be re-appointed by the Governor himself.

“It’s an honor, and I’m just glad that the governor has faith in me to reappoint me to that position, and the fellow volunteer fire chiefs across the state of West Virginia to submit my name to be reappointed,” said Hart.

Chief Hart’s appointment will last until June 2026.