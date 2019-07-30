Bridgeport Fire Department adds new training facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Bridgeport Fire Department just added a new training facility that is the first of its kind.



The 40-foot structure has been at the department since Thursday and allows for both vertical and confined space training.

The facility helps firefighters be more prepared for rescues that need to be made in tanks, towers or manholes.

Bridgeport fireman Keith Linger said they look forward to the progress that can be made with this new facility.

“It’s a great opportunity for our guys and their abilities to train, as well as it’s open for the agencies within the county and outside of the county to come in and train,” said Linger.



The structure cost $20,000, including the delivery and setup.