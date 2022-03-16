BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Fire Department hosted a class by Interstate Rescue at their substation near the WVU United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

There were 40 students from Virginia, Florida and Michigan who joined firefighters from all over West Virginia for advanced classes with a tower and ladder truck. The Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Charleston, South Charleston, and Huntington Fire Departments all attended.

Participants practiced rescuing from roofs, out of windows, and from balconies.

“We’re honored to be able to provide this here, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support from our city administration to help support this. And it doesn’t replace the training that we have, it just gives us another tool in our toolbox, and we realize some deficiencies we’ve had and just better allows us to serve the public,” said Phil Hart, Bridgeport Fire Chief.

A partnership by the Bridgeport Fire Department with the City of Bridgeport and Interstate Rescue will offer beginner classes for firefighters on April 1, 2 and 3, paid for by the Gary Sign Foundation.