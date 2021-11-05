Bridgeport Fire Department hosts RIT Mayday training with Interstate Rescue

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Fire Department and Interstate Rescue will host Mayday rapid intervention training Nov. 5 through 7. Many fire departments have less than enough people to send out on calls, and this training will teach those departments how to make do with fewer people.

“When we are faced with a situation, we have to adapt to the resources that are available at that time, a mayday is the last thing someone wants to hear transmitted over a call,” said Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart.

Rescue techniques for firefighters that Interstate Rescue will teach include how to recover someone who has fallen to the basement under a collapse during a fire, and how to get someone from the second floor with ropes and ladders if the interior stair has been destroyed.

“It takes about 20-22 people on an average to pull a firefighter out because there was a collapse and there was some kind of damage to a building and things get very confusing. Were gonna give these guys and girls techniques to do it with 6… how do we do it with 6?,” said Rob Blasetti, Interstate Rescue Training Manager.

There will also be individual techniques taught about how to navigate situations where firemen may become disoriented or run out of air, and how they can get out safely.

Interstate Rescue Training Manager, Rob Blasetti talks about the importance of performing under pressure.

The Bridgeport Fire Department will have 12 people go through the RIT Mayday training.

The department is also planning an upcoming fire expo to be held in April 2022.