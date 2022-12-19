BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Bridgeport Fire Civil Service Commission is accepting applications to fill a future vacancy at the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The commission is looking for a firefighter EMT or paramedic. This opening came about due to captain Gregory Pigg being promoted to the recently created assistant fire chief position. The starting annual salaries are:

$43,562.50 for a probationary EMT

$48,946.83 for a probationary paramedic

Full-time employees of the city will also receive a fringe benefit package.

“Well, it’s vital that we have a fully staffed fire service,” said the City of Bridgeport’s human resources director, Jordan Hill, “because these are folks who, of course, whenever there’s a fire in the area—in Bridgeport or the surrounding area—they respond, they take care of that. And also for our medical services, they get out there and save lives, and so it’s very vital that we are fully-staffed.”

The deadline to apply is Jan. 6 by 12 p.m. and as of Dec. 19, there were already 10 applicants. Once the deadline is reached, applicants will receive a package with information regarding a physical ability test; the highest scoring candidates will then begin another process before somebody is chosen for the position.

Here are the requirements before applying:

Be no less than 18 years old on the date when he or she applies

Have a high school diploma or GED

Be a U.S. Citizen

Have a valid motor vehicle operator’s license

Successfully complete and pass various mandatory examinations

Be able to pass a physical ability test

Possess Firefighter 1 and Has-mat awareness certifications

Current EMT license or higher

Emergency vehicle operations course or equivalent certification

Candidates who possess an IAFF/IAFC certified CPAT card/certificate valid within the last twelve months will not be required to take the physical ability portion of testing process

Within first 30 days of employment, applicant must obtain a firefighter 2 certification provided by the city of Bridgeport

Within’ the first 12 months of employment, the applicant must obtain certifications in principle of extrication, hazard materials operation and driver/pump operator

If interested in applying for this position, you can obtain a paper application at Bridgeport City Hall, located at 515 West Main Street. A packet can also be downloaded at this link and mailed to city hall or emailed to hr@bridgeportwv.com.