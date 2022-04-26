BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After four years in the making, the Bridgeport Fire Department is ready to get a face-lift.

A contract to start renovations at the Main Street Station was awarded at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The contract was awarded to Fairchance Construction Company for $3.2 million, and after a 10% contingency, $3.5 million dollars.

This building at the Bridgeport Fire Department will be demolished and a new building will be put in place. (WBOY Image)

According to the Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart, the current station was the former town hall and has been in need of renovation for several years.

“We are excited and looking forward to it. This has been a long project. We started working on this four years ago, and it was removed off the table then. We got a new city manager, Mr. Wetmore, and we discussed it with him, and he wanted to get the ball rolling again,” said Chief Hart.

Chief Hart did confirm that Monday night’s meeting was the last meeting for City Manager Randy Wetmore.

Chief Hart estimated the construction to start soon after meeting with the construction company. He also said the fire service throughout the city will not be affected.