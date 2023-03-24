BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After submitting a bid for nearly two years, the Bridgeport Fire Department finally received a new ambulance.

Bridgeport Fire Department engine

12 News spoke with lieutenant Jacob Thompson of the Bridgeport Fire Department on what exactly made this process so extensive. “Normally, it’s a fairly simple process, we go spec out what we want, send it out to bid, whoever can provide us with what we want, that’s who we go with,” Thompson said. “The problem is, over the last three years availability has become a big problem. Especially when it comes to ordering plain cabin chassis.”

Inside of new chassis Outside of new chassis Inside of new chassis Outside of new chassis

The Bridgeport Fire Department currently has three ambulance vehicles; typically, two on the front line and one in reserves though they expect to receive another six to nine months.