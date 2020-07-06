Bridgeport Fire Department says no increase in personal injury calls over holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The Bridgeport Fire Department said it did receive a higher number of calls over the holiday weekend, but only because of noise complaints and brush fires caused by fireworks.

This has been the case for the past several years. The department said that for the most part, the community has been safe while celebrating Independence Day and has not needed to call first responders.

“We don’t believe that around that time that there’s any spike in anything related to that, like an influx of personal injury accidents or anything like that relating to that during the fourth. Actually it seems that those are fairly uncommon,” said Lieutenant Ben Tacy with the Bridgeport Fire Department.

However, the department said that the majority of firework related injuries it does see result from lighting fireworks anywhere other than directly from the ground, especially lighting fireworks while holding them in the hands.