Bridgeport fire department talks working on Christmas

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. — Most people who celebrate Christmas spend the day with family and loved ones. However, some places, like the Bridgeport Fire Department is not afforded that luxury.

The staff continued with its regularly scheduled shifts like any other day of the week. These shifts last 24 hours, meaning that they cannot go home until the following morning.

Lieutenant Jacob Thompson said he understood the things he would have to take on when he took the job.

“One of the things you understand when you take this job is that emergencies don’t stop for holidays, they don’t stop for weekends. So, when you take this job, you understand that this is part of the job and you just accept it,” said Thompson.

Thompson mentioned that he was able to be with his family on Christmas Eve and celebrate then. A father himself, he said that while the department goes with its normal shift schedule, it does try to give workers with younger children the day off to spend with their families. Thompson said that he will enjoy a Christmas dinner with his coworkers. Each person contributed to a potluck that they will enjoy this evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories