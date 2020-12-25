Bridgeport fire department talks working on Christmas

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. — Most people who celebrate Christmas spend the day with family and loved ones. However, some places, like the Bridgeport Fire Department is not afforded that luxury.

The staff continued with its regularly scheduled shifts like any other day of the week. These shifts last 24 hours, meaning that they cannot go home until the following morning.

Lieutenant Jacob Thompson said he understood the things he would have to take on when he took the job.

“One of the things you understand when you take this job is that emergencies don’t stop for holidays, they don’t stop for weekends. So, when you take this job, you understand that this is part of the job and you just accept it,” said Thompson.

Thompson mentioned that he was able to be with his family on Christmas Eve and celebrate then. A father himself, he said that while the department goes with its normal shift schedule, it does try to give workers with younger children the day off to spend with their families. Thompson said that he will enjoy a Christmas dinner with his coworkers. Each person contributed to a potluck that they will enjoy this evening.