Bridgeport Fire Department urges safety while using fireworks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — On Independence Day, the Bridgeport Fire Department warned residents about potential hazards when setting off fireworks.

The fire department is thankful to have had few incidents over the last few years.

The fire department offered the following advice to residents:

Do not hold fireworks unless they are sparklers

Do not set off fireworks near buildings or houses

Have a good idea of the surroundings when setting off fireworks

Overall, when dealing with explosives such as fireworks, the fire department urged residents to use common sense when making decisions.

“One of the most very fundamental things a lot of people overlook is actually reading the instructions that come with the fireworks of the general safety practices,” said Ben Tacy, a Lieutenant with the Bridgeport Fire Department.

Tacy added that when driving to or finding a good place to watch community-held fireworks shows, residents should be sure to be out of the way of the flow of traffic so cars can drive smoothly and safely through the streets.