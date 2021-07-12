Bridgeport Fire Department’s downtown station closer to renovations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Fire Department is set to renovate its main facility soon, and the plans are coming along for the department.

According to Fire Chief Phil Hart, preliminary plans have been developed for the building.

Some of the plans are to completely re-build the office spaces for the station, give the firefighters a new living quarters and a decontamination room.

Part of the office space at the fire station that will be completely torn down and re-built

The chief said this is something his firefighters deserve to have.

“This is their home away from home. They spend 24 hours here every third day. So, we want to make it as feasible and comfortable and safe for them as possible.”

Chief Hart also said that no service will be interrupted during the renovation of the building, which is expected to start next spring.