Bridgeport Fire Dept. hopeful for makeover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Fire Department is hopeful to soon get a makeover. Bridgeport City Council is looking at approving a contract to make renovations to the fire department.

Bridgeport Fire Truck

The idea was first brought up about two-and-a-half years ago, but COVID had put a halt on their plans. The current department is about 25 years old, with some parts dating back to the 1960s.

“Well, we’re going to definitely look at sprucing up the bay area where the apparatus stays. The old city hall part that was built in the early 60s will be totally, you know, knocked down,” said Phil Hart, Bridgeport Fire Chief.

Chief Hart also said he is looking forward to working with the city on the project.