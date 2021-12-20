Bridgeport Fire Dept. reminds residents of Christmas light safety

The Santa Claus Village tourist attraction lit with festive lights early in the morning in Rovaniemi, Finland Dec. 4, 2021. Workers at the winter wonderland on the edge of the Arctic Circle cut away at a frozen structure, put the final touches to an ice restaurant and hotel filled with frosty sculptures of snowmen, penguins and huskies. Finnish Lapland’s Christmas season is in full swing with operators reporting about 80% of 2019 visitor levels, which turned out to be a record-breaking year. (AP Photo/James Brooks)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – With the holidays almost here and many Christmas lights on display, how do you keep your home safe?

Lt. Jacob Thompson from the Bridgeport Fire Department has a few tips.

He suggested making sure all of the lights on the outside of your home are outdoor lights and that you’re not overloading any extension cords.

He also said to make sure your real Christmas tree has LED bulbs or bulbs that don’t get warm.

“Most of your newer trees that you see are flame retardant, but a lot of times what people use, and they like to have because they are a good looking tree, is they use a real tree. As they begin to dry out, they become very flammable, and then you talk about the older bulbs, they do get warm,” said Lt. Thompson.

Lt. Thompson said that the department hasn’t responded to many fires this year from trees; he’s hoping it can stay that way with these tips.