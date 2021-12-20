Bridgeport Fire Dept. reminds residents of Christmas light safety

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – With the holidays almost here and many Christmas lights on display, how do you keep your home safe?
Lt. Jacob Thompson from the Bridgeport Fire Department has a few tips.
He suggested making sure all of the lights on the outside of your home are outdoor lights and that you’re not overloading any extension cords.
He also said to make sure your real Christmas tree has LED bulbs or bulbs that don’t get warm.
“Most of your newer trees that you see are flame retardant, but a lot of times what people use, and they like to have because they are a good looking tree, is they use a real tree. As they begin to dry out, they become very flammable, and then you talk about the older bulbs, they do get warm,” said Lt. Thompson.
Lt. Thompson said that the department hasn’t responded to many fires this year from trees; he’s hoping it can stay that way with these tips.