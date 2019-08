BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport frozen yogurt shop has permanently closed its doors.

Sweet Frog, located on Conference Center Way, announced via its Facebook page last Friday that the store would be closed from that day on.

Sweet Frog is a popular chain that offers its customers self-serve frozen yogurt in several flavors with a variety of toppings for them to create their own unique combinations with.

Locations are still open in Morgantown and Parkersburg.