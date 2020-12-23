Bridgeport hair salon goes all out for the holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Innovations hair salon in Bridgeport is ready for the holiday season. From the front of the store to the back, the salon is filled with trees, lights, and decorations.





It took a few weeks to get everything up, and the decorations have been well-received. Front the first step in the building; there are big trees filled with lights. The further back in the store, the more intense the decorations, with each stylist’s booth decorated.

There was a feeling around the staff that there had to be an added emphasis on the decoration this year, adding ten more trees from a year ago.

The thought was it was more important than ever to get in the holiday spirit because of all the hardships people endured throughout the year. Not only are there more decorations this year than in the past, but they will stay up longer than most years, well into the first few weeks of January.