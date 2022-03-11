BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Health Care Center has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the month of February.

According to a press release from American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM), the parent company of Bridgeport Health Care Center, “the five-star rating is calculated by state survey results, quality measures and staffing levels throughout the skilled nursing care facility.”

Officials with the Bridgeport Health Care Center said they couldn’t make a five-star rating without the help of its employees.

“It’s an honor knowing that. We expect our team members to provide the highest quality care to our residents,” said Rebecca Bramer-Dixon, Executive Director of the Bridgeport Health Care Center. “They (employees) are top notch. They provide the best care. They have high expectations of providing care, and they work together to do so.”

AMFM operates 19 skilled nursing care facilities in West Virginia, with four others also receiving five-star ratings. Those include Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, E. A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Clay Health Care Center. Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, also a member of AMFM, received a three-star rating.