BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Healthcare Center, formerly known as Stonerise Healthcare, held its “Senior Prom” for its residents Thursday afternoon and celebrated the crowning of a new king and queen.

The seniors got to enjoy live music, dancing and other activities prom-goers would normally do.

Administrator Tricia Calemine-Dolan said it was fun to see the excitement amongst the seniors as they prepared for today’s big event.

“They started early this morning putting on their gowns, putting on their suits, their make-up,” Calemine-Dolan said. “They were flaunting around and just showing off for us and they looked amazing.”

Barbara Clark and Dana Rexroad were coronated as prom Queen and King.

The party was just one event of many that the Bridgeport Healthcare Center is throwing to celebrate National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which started on Sunday, May 14.