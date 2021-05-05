Bridgeport High School aviation class earns awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County high school has won two statewide awards for its students’ projects in aviation.

Two teams from the Bridgeport High School Academy of Aviation Technology class each won a $1,500 award for their designs in the “Let’s Fly West Virginia” contest.

The project had high school students design, build and test a remote-control aircraft to capture aerial images of the state.

The aircrafts were made from foam, tape, 3-D printed plastics, glue and other common materials.

This plane presented in a PowerPoint was used a model to build the final version.

Teams then made a video a presentation to show contest judges.

“It’s absolutely thrilling and I’m very proud of the students and the work they put in. The level of effort and work that they put into these projects,” said Rafe Snell, Aerospace Engineering Instructor for Bridgeport High School.

The project is hoping to inspire high school students in aviation careers in West Virginia.