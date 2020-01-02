Bridgeport High School dismisses early due to small fire in kitchen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School students were dismissed Thursday morning as a precautionary measure after a small fire in the school’s kitchen.

According to Harrison County Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin, the fire did minimal damage to the kitchen, where it was quickly contained.

Students were taken to Bridgeport Middle School at around 9 a.m. as a precautionary measure, and no students were harmed by or exposed to the fire or smoke, according to Manchin.

The school was dismissed at 10:20 a.m. to allow for repairs to be completed, and everything is expected to return to normal schedule on Friday, Manchin said.