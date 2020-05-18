Bridgeport High School hosts locker cleanout for graduating seniors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport High School seniors headed back to the school one final time Monday morning for the official locker cleanout after schools were let out because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

To practice social distancing, students arrived at assigned times based on their first names to return their textbooks and school-issued iPads and to clean out their lockers.

Only a certain number of students were permitted in the building at a time, and sanitizer stations were placed at the entry and exit. Students were instructed to stay in their cars until their designated times to enter.

Students said they have mixed feelings about finally finishing up high school, as well as returning to BHS, especially after the way their senior year ended.

“I think it was nice to walk down the halls of Bridgeport High School for one last time, honestly. It was nice to see some of my friends, students coming through,” said student Owen Hess, who plans to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College in the fall.

“It feels really different right now, to finally be graduated and not have to go back anymore,” said student Mac Madden, who will attend Ohio State after spending time with his family on their farm during the summer.

Staff members were present to help the students move through the building quickly and safely.