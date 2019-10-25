Bridgeport High School receives donation for anti-bullying program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Harrison County Rotary Club donated $4,000 on Friday to a new anti-bullying program at Bridgeport High School.

Building Hope is a program that teaches students about empathy and how to learn more about one another.

It also emphasizes that students who are being bullied can get through the hard times and reminds them that there is hope for the future.

“It’s tremendous because all the funds that we raise are private and the program costs about $5,000 per school, so any contributions we get go a long way,” said Building Hope founder Mark Urso.

Rotary Club members said that they are excited to be able to help start the program.

“I’m from this area and I hear such horrible things that are going on these days, so hearing that someone local is also contributing to an anti-bullying campaign, I just think it’s amazing,” said Harrison County Rotary Club president Jaclyn Rominger.

Building Hope is a six hour program that will hopefully come to Bridgeport High School within the near future.