BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport High School junior is competing in the Poetry Out Loud semi-finals on May 1.

Morgan Sprouse will one of more than 55 other competitors to compete in the national semi-finals.

She was the winner of the West Virginia Poetry Out Loud competition from March 2022, beating almost 40 other competitors.

For the semi-finals, Sprouse recorded herself reciting three poems: “Mansplaining” by Jennifer Militello, “Ways of Talking” by Ha Jin and “A Psalm of Life” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. She was only allowed one take and required a virtual meeting with the judges so they could keep the competition fair.

Morgan Sprouse recording herself reciting her poems for the semi-finals with the judges also watching for fairness. (Courtesy: Morgan Sprouse)

“I just like, could not believe it when they said I was the winner of the state. I was like ‘oh my gosh, no way!’ I think I chose everything really carefully and I worked hard, so I was like very excited that I have the chance to represent West Virginia well,” said Sprouse.

If Sprouse finishes in the top nine in the semi-final round, she will head to the national finals in June.