Bridgeport High School student to participate in a nationwide youth program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- A Bridgeport High School student is participating in a nationwide youth program with the U.S. Senate.

BHS senior Emma Romano will be attending the United States Senate Youth Program, which accepts two outstanding students from each state to attend meetings with senators, the president, supreme court justices, and members of the national media. She will be joined by Olivia Hindman of St. Albans High School.

All student delegates are chosen by the state department of education after being nominated by their teachers and principals. The program is usually held in person in Washington, D.C., but is virtual this year because of COVID-19 related concerns.

“These young people are in high school. They’re at a critical phase of being motivated to go out in the world and do great things for the country, and we want to encourage them,” said Program Director Rayne Guilford on why it was important to not put the program on hold during this time.

After completing the program, Romano plans to attend college and law school to become an environmental lawyer.