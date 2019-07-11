Bridgeport High student selected to represent state at Boys Nation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport High School student has been selected as a senator to represent the state of West Virginia at the American Legion Boys Nation in Washington D.C.

Carson Winkie, a senior at Bridgeport High School, was elected governor at West Virginia’s Boys State earlier this June.

Boys Nation begins July 19 and Winkie said its an exciting opportunity to make the American Legion, his home state and his family proud.

“I just want to thank them for everything they do obviously to sponsor all these young men to come there for the whole week,” Winkie said. “It’s not inexpensive, it costs a lot of money. It shows that they care. It was a lot of fun and my family was super supportive of me when they found out, so it was nice.”

Winkie said he’s unsure of where he will attend college after he graduates, but would like to enter the medical profession as a doctor.