Bridgeport High students learn about real life through interactive budget simulation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Sophomore students at Bridgeport High School got a little taste of reality Monday.

Students spent the afternoon going through the state treasurer office’s “Get a Life” program.

The interactive program gives students a chance to experience what life is like after school, teaching them how to budget their money, make important purchases and use problem-solving techniques in order to successfully navigate the “real world.”

“It’s important for them to realize that food doesn’t just fly onto the table automatically, somebody is working and doing a budget every month to make sure that they are well fed and housed and there is transportation for them,” program coordinator Pat Ramsburg said.

Volunteers from local businesses, including WBOY, came out to help with the program.

The interactive simulation travels all 55 West Virginia counties working to promote “economic literacy.”