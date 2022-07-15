BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport will be providing some “splashing” fun on Friday evening with a “dive-in” movie at the city’s pool.

Friday’s movie selection will be Disney Pixar’s “Luca.”

The movie will be shown on a 12-by-16-foot inflatable screen while attendees float in the pool on any floating device they bring. It is a requirement during the movie that guests be floating on something for the safety of others.

The 12 by 16 inflatable screen that Disney Pixar’s “Luca” will be shown on. (WBOY Image)

Pool officials said the first “dive-in” movie was shown on a white tarp.

City officials said they’re happy to bring this back for another summer.

“We get a wide crowd that comes from all over the place,” said Joe Shuttleworth, Director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation. “It’s just one of those things, that, with us as the recreation and parks department here, we try to just create events that enhance the sense of community and have fun things for the families to do.”

The family-friendly night begins with swimming at 7 p.m. and continues until the movie starts around 9 p.m.

Admission to the event is $3.50 or included with a pool pass.

If you can’t make it to the event, the pool will have another “dive-in” on Aug. 5, but the movie has yet to be decided.