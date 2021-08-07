Bridgeport holds annual citywide yard sale

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — As the old adage goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Residents of Bridgeport put lots of old household items for sale in this year’s citywide yard sale.

“We’ve had some of this stuff 60, 70 years. Just time to get rid of it.” william flowers

Residents across the city set up old clothes, appliances, and knick-knacks for others to come up and peruse and, potentially, find a new home for the item. Residents who did not have any items for sale spent the morning and afternoon driving around their neighborhood. Regardless of whether or not they actually bought anything, community members were eager to get out and interact with their neighbors.

The city of Bridgeport has a citywide yard sale every year. After a year mostly spent inside due to the pandemic, residents had plenty of time to take inventory and get lots of old items out of the house once and for all.