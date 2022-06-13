BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County is holding a summer theater camp at Bridgeport Middle School between June 13 and 17.

This will be the ninth year since the camp originally started in 2013, but the first year back in three years. Over the last three years, the camp has been virtual due to COVID-19.

The summer camp is completely free for the many different age groups of Harrison County students. Every day, students in third through sixth grade will meet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., all students will be together, but then it will transition to seventh graders to high school seniors from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

On Monday, June 13, students made and painted masks, as well as took a tour of the auditorium to learn about different mechanics used during shows.

However, throughout the rest of the week, there will be multiple local professionals coming in to lead sessions about their theater skills. The five directors who helped organize the camp will be working with the students on a skit that they will perform for their parents on Friday. This skit was written by Jared Brown, a teacher at Bridgeport High School.

Other aspects of theater will also be talked about with some fun hands-on activities and workshops. Those include:

Acting

Singing

Dancing

Lighting

Stage Managing

Props

Scenery

Shane Totten, a student helper, began to speak about how the summer camp made him feel.

“I think it’s awesome,” Totten said. “I love doing theatre. It is something that I have, I haven’t even done it for a full year. I’ve only done it for a couple of months and I absolutely love it. I made new friends and just experienced a lot. If you want to do this year, then sign up by Tuesday, tomorrow.”

If you are interested in joining this camp before it is too late, you can receive more information by contacting harcotheatre@gmail.com.