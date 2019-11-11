Bridgeport holds first winter farmers market of the season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport held its first winter farmers market of the season Sunday afternoon.

Local vendors set up at the Bridgeport Conference Center to share their creations with the community.

The farmers market features live music and opportunities to buy food and crafts from several different businesses.

During the summer months, the market is held outdoors.

“You can come out, you can get brunch from the Bridgeport Conference Center, you can do your shopping. We have a lot of people who make friends through the summer market. They get so used to seeing each other on Sundays, so it’s just a really good way to come out and see your community members and your friends that you don’t get to see every Sunday,” said market board member Heidi Nawrocki.

The winter farmer’s market is held on the second Sunday of each month through April.